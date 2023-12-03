Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,276 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 18.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of HP by 10.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock worth $389,444,384 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.