Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $109.79 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.06.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

