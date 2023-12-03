Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.