Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 485,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Settian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $351.79 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.15 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

