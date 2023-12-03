Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.75 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

