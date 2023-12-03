Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,025,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after acquiring an additional 62,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $87.93.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

