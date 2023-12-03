Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Up 6.1% in November

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 698,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $53,605.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,524,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,735,497.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 278,457 shares of company stock worth $1,924,997. Corporate insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Funko by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,638,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,976,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 342,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 231,557 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,452 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Funko by 1,188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,130 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,702. The stock has a market cap of $358.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $312.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Research analysts forecast that Funko will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNKO. TheStreet cut Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

