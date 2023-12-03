Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Holdings Raised by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Galapagos accounts for 5.2% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,065.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,109 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,228,000 after buying an additional 587,453 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,244,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after buying an additional 513,915 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,524,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth about $11,568,000. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,465. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.33. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.07.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

