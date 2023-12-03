Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Critical Survey

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galaxy Entertainment Group and Las Vegas Sands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A $2.65 1.98 Las Vegas Sands $4.11 billion 8.64 $1.83 billion $0.88 53.18

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Entertainment Group. Galaxy Entertainment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Las Vegas Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Entertainment Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Las Vegas Sands 0 2 12 0 2.86

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Galaxy Entertainment Group and Las Vegas Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Las Vegas Sands has a consensus price target of $69.68, suggesting a potential upside of 48.89%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Galaxy Entertainment Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Galaxy Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Entertainment Group and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands 7.81% 21.05% 3.80%

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Galaxy Entertainment Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination; StarWorld Macau, a five-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula; and City Club casinos. The company also manufactures, sells, and distributes construction materials, including concrete pipes and piles, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, cement, aggregates, and slag; provides property investment, handling, quality assurance, project management, and security services; and imports, exports, trades in, and transports construction materials. In addition, it is involved in quarrying, aircraft holding, and vessel holding activities. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company's integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.