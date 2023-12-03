Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Update

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 6,710,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

NYSE GOTU traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. 5,269,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,405. Gaotu Techedu has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $746.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.96 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.32 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Featured Stories

