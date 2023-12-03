General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 819,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after purchasing an additional 389,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

