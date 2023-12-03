Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires 503,693 Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report) by 101.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,693 shares during the quarter. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV accounts for about 1.2% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THCP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,637,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 597,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 534,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 266,422 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock remained flat at $10.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 463. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

