Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in US Foods by 44.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 1,512,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

