Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 913,950 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,156,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after acquiring an additional 471,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,523,000. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

WMG stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. 2,620,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

