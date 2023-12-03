Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Disc Medicine at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

IRON has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Disc Medicine stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,631. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $517,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $112,560.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,593,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,821,237.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $517,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,555 shares of company stock worth $5,892,891 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

