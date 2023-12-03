Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

RHP stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.38. 479,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,076. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

