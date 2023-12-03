Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,357,000. Cencora comprises 2.0% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cencora by 145.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cencora by 7,989.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 156.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $205.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.87. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

