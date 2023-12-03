Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 284.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

SLV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,107,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,940,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

