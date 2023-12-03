Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $13.73 Million in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,728,000. Northern Oil and Gas comprises approximately 1.6% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,600,762 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.3 %

NOG stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,971. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.83. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

