Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $2.21 Million in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,718,000 after buying an additional 85,080 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $6,221,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MKSI traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.19. 523,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,121. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

