Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $2 Million in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of EVgo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EVgo by 809.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter valued at $482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in EVgo by 48.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Shares of EVgo stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. 2,773,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

