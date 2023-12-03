Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $3.92 Million in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 81.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 111.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,510,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927,414.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,510,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927,414.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRVA traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. 799,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,944. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

