Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,777 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 271,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 134.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 415,505 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,352,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,935,000 after buying an additional 479,382 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENLT stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.44. 86,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

