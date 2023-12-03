Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $18.87 Million Investment in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,872,000. Gates Industrial comprises approximately 2.3% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Gates Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 221.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.51. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

