Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $812,000 Investment in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 80.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 314,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,144. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.