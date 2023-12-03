Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,458,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 70.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,295,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,447,000 after acquiring an additional 395,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,046,000 after acquiring an additional 254,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 15.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,885,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,632,000 after acquiring an additional 791,339 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Hayward Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of HAYW traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $12.29. 1,180,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,319. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.15 million. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $133,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $213,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

Further Reading

