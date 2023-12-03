Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,200 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

GLD stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $192.01. 16,727,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,773. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $164.32 and a one year high of $192.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.04.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

