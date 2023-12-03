Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,979,653 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,979,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of AST SpaceMobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,205. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.83. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

