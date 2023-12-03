Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 239,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,037,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.83. 2,348,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,466. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

