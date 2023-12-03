Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,978,000. RenaissanceRe accounts for approximately 3.3% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of RenaissanceRe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,623,000 after purchasing an additional 704,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,935,000 after purchasing an additional 440,083 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 5,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,943 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,413,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,396 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,821,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.27. The company had a trading volume of 327,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,975. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.72 and its 200-day moving average is $197.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($9.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

