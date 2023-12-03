Glenview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $244,998,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

