Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,425.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,436.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,424.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

