Glenview Trust Co Buys 2,012 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $192.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $164.32 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.04.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

