Glenview Trust Co Buys 465 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,933 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,844 shares of company stock worth $97,956,394 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

PANW opened at $296.16 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $296.85. The company has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.66.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

