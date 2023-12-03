Glenview Trust Co Buys 990 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,490 shares of company stock worth $1,804,905 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.