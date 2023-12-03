Glenview Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average of $91.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

