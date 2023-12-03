Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.05.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

