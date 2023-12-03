Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $259,080,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 133.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,464,000 after purchasing an additional 716,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Shares of WDAY opened at $272.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $157.85 and a one year high of $273.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,137.17, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

