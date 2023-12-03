Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,879,000 after buying an additional 213,815 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after buying an additional 251,834 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,862,000 after buying an additional 284,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Up 0.8 %

AMT opened at $210.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.97 and its 200 day moving average is $183.25. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

