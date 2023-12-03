Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $122.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.