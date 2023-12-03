Glenview Trust Co Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.05. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

