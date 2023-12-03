Glenview Trust Co Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

