Glenview Trust Co Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

