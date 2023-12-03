Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 184.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

Tesla Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $238.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.62 and its 200 day moving average is $242.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $759.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,240 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

