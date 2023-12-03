Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 225,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,975,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $282.33 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

