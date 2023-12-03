Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,219 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TFC opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

