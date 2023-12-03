Glenview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

IVW opened at $72.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

