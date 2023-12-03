Glenview Trust Co Purchases 712 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 273.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $252.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

