Glenview Trust Co Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $74.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $75.14.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

