Glenview Trust Co Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 130.0% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $299.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $301.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

